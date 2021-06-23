Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) chairman, Everest Kayondo has succumbed to COVID-19.
According to the KACITA chief executive officer, Abel Mwewigye, Kayondo was admitted to Lifeline International Hospital in Zana on Saturday with Covid-19 symptoms and breathed his last on Wednesday.
“Kayondo had tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He died this afternoon,” Mwesigye said.
Besides his work in KACITA and fighting for city traders rights, Kayondo was also a tourism enthusiast who owned a tourism agency called Ever Based Tour and Travel.
In 2018, he was elected as the new board chairman of the Association of Uganda Tourism Operators.
He now joins a list of other well known Ugandans who have perished due to COVID-19 since the outbreak of the virus in Uganda in March 2020.
Uganda ia currently grappling with a devastating second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
