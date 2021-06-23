The new Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has said this is the time to prove that villagers are capable of serving well the country.

President Museveni a few weeks ago appointed Nabbanja as the Prime Minister, to the surprise of everyone.

Consequently, many have written her off saying she will not manage the new office.

However, speaking as she took over the office of Prime Minister from Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Nabbanja said she is ready to prove critics wrong.

“Some people were calling me a villager whereas others were like, she can’t even be a CEO of a garbage company. We have to prove that we are not that type. I didn’t expect to be in this office but let me tell you the courage I have together with everyone many things are going to change,”Nabbanja said on Tuesday.

Time for women

In the new cabinet, President Museveni named 37 women including the Vice President(Jessica Alupo), Prime Minister, Rebecca Kadaga(First deputy premier) and Lukia Nakadama (third deputy premier) among others.

By percentage, the number of female ministers has grown from 33% (27) to an unprecedented 45% (37)

Speaking about the same, Nabbanja applauded the NRM government for fronting women emancipation and noted it is time for women to show how thing are done differently.

“Are you aware we are 37 women ministers? That is 45% of the total cabinet. It has never taken place. For us who have the opportunity must show the world that we can deliver. We have no option having been given these opportunities but to deliver,” Nabbanja, who is the first female Prime Minister for Uganda said.

Speaking about the appointment, the former Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda said her replacement’s journey through the ranks make her the best candidate for the job

“Nabbanja has special credentials like having both the practice and knowledge of grassroot work. She has not read about this. She has not heard stories but has been a practitioner and since the primary responsibility of the Office of the Prime Minister is to ensure service delivery, she will deliver well,”Rugunda said.

President Museveni recently described his new cabinet as one of fishermen but was quick to note that they are loyal.

“When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you look at my [Cabinet] list, know that I am in the path of Jesus Christ,” he said.

Museveni described the new Prime Minister as the biggest product from Bunyoro since the time of Kabalega.

“She is very committed, hardworking, very active mobiliser and anti-corruption. In that parliament, we have been having corruption and Nabbanja told me long ago after smelling a rat. She is very straightforward. When we were having a by-election in Bunyoro and some people’s eyes were not looking straight. She was very straightforward,” the president noted.