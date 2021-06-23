The Ministry of Health has kicked off the distribution of mosquito nets to vendors sleeping in various markets around the city as directed by President Museveni to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the exercise was flagged off by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine at Nakasero Market after receiving a donation of 2000 mosquito nets from Quality Chemicals Limited.

“As the country battles the Covid pandemic, malaria is another risk especially to the traders who sleep in markets. The mosquito nets will come in handy to them,” Atwine said.

“We have got 2000 mosquito nets from Quality Chemicals Limited and the Ministry of Health will add 3000 nets to make it 5000. We want to ensure everyone who sleeps in the market gets a net.”

The Health Ministry Permanent Secretary urged the vendors to ensure they practice social distancing while in the markets to avoid the spread and contracting of the deadly virus.

“You might see your colleague looking fine but many people move with the virus in their bodies since they are asymptomatic. Let us follow the SOPs and the infections will go down.”

Dr.Atwine applauded the market vendors for heeding President Museveni’s advice of sleeping in the markets to avoid spreading the virus to their family members but at the same time continue providing food to the public.

“We want to thank you for keeping markets continuing because we need to survive in the lockdown. We thank you for the sacrifice.”

Following the announcement of a 42 lockdown after the increase in new Covid infections, President Museveni directed that market food vendors should revert to sleeping in markets to avoid spreading the virus to family members.

“Food market vendors should revert to the position of March 2020 and stay at their places of work. The ministry of health should give them free bed nets so that they are not bitten by mosquitoes but when you sleep do not be together because we have found in the army that that causes infections,” Museveni said.

Consequently, he directed the Ministry of Health together with Kampala Capital City Authority to provide nets to the vendors.