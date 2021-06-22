Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) has revealed that movement permits for the private sector tourism vehicles shall be restricted to one vehicle per company.

The revelation is made in reference to the presidential directives announced on 18th June, 2021 to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Uganda is grappling with a second wave of the deadly Coronavirus that has so far claimed lives of 660 Ugandans.

On Friday, President Yoweri Museveni announced several stringent measures to contain spread of the virus including ban on social gatherings, public transport among others but allowed movement of tourists across all destinations in the country.

According to the statement released on 21st June 2021, by UTB Chief Executive Officer, Lily Ajarova, all stakeholders in the tourism sector with melted and compelling special movement needs shall henceforth submit their requests for movement permits to UTB.

Ajarova says the requests shall then be forwarded to the Ministry of Works which has been mandated to issue movement permits.

“The request shall include the Name, Organisation, National ID Number and or Passport number, Title or Designate of the Employee, Total number of Employees, Number of Employees for whom travel clearance is sought, and the Registration Number of the vehicle to be used” Ajarova noted.

Ajarova urged private sector players to scale down staff working from offices to switch to working from home as much as possible.

UTB noted that only firms registered with it shall be considered for the permits further warning that those that abuse the granted permits shall face automatic cancellation and suspension from business by the board.