The Director for Communication and Public Affairs at Parliament, Chris Obore has allayed fears that Speaker Jacob Oulanyah is bedridden and critical.

Obore through his social media handles indicated that the speaker is doing fine, dismissing rumors that he had been airlifted in critical condition and at the same time resting the debate regarding his continued absence.

“The Speaker is well and having time with his children at home. He has been in campaigns for more than a year. Family is as important as a national duty,” Obore said.

Regarding Oulanyah’s absence even as Ministers took the oath and Kololo Independence Grounds and at different parliament sessions, Obore stated that the Speaker and Deputy and in sync and sharing responsibility as a new approach.

“Secondly the Deputy Speaker chairs House as a shared responsibility not only when Speaker is away. That’s a new approach,” he said.