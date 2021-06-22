The Uganda Prisons Services has dismissed as untrue, claims that Bobi Wine’s singing partner, Ali Bukeni also known as Nubian Li , the head of his personal bodyguards Eddy Ssebuufu also known as Eddie Mutwe and other National Unity Platform supporters were treated inhumanely while at Kitalya prison.

Following their release on bail by the General Court Martial from Kitalya where they had spent more than six months, Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe narrated harrowing tales of their stay in prison.

“After removing my shirt, I was ordered to remove my pair of trousers. After removing the trousers, they told me to remove my mask and socks. They told me to move aside as they all watched me. They then asked me to spread my legs,”Mutwe said, before breaking down.

However, addressing journalists on Monday, Prisons spokesperson, Frank Baine said all prisoners are treated equally in accordance with provisions of the law.

“We have the Prisons Act 2006 and section 62 of the act stipulates that every inmate must be thoroughly checked. It is not anything new that for any new inmate, one of the things we do is undressing them as a way of thoroughly checking them,” Baine said.

The prisons spokesperson explained that the National Unity Platform supporters, too were taken through the same process to check for any visible marks including tattoos on their bodies as the procedure is for any prisoners.

Baine also quoted the prisons regulations, a 2012 statutory instrument that he said defines the processes taken for a new inmate, including thorough checking.

“The fifth regulation says checking an inmate is meant to identify any unauthorized items that could be smuggled into the prison. As prisons, we didn’t do anything outside the law. What was done to check Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe is not exclusive to them. It is done worldwide.”

The prisons spokesperson however blasted Eddie Mutwe and Nubian Li for what he termed as a scheme to attract public sympathy.