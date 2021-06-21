Police have said they are going to increase on the number of checkpoints on various roads to help check on members of the public that violate the Standard Operating Procedures put in place to control the spread of the deadly virus.

President Museveni last week banned the movement of both private and public transport means as one of the ways to control the spread of the virus.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said despite the announcement of the new SOPs, many people have continued to flout them but noted security is going to get tougher.

“The public should expect tougher actions for all Covid offenders. Expect more stopovers for pedestrians, boda bodas and motorists. Our security personnel is going to continuously demand explanations from people,”Enanga said.

He noted that in the past, security has been lenient on members of the public but noted this time they are going to be a little more tough.

Essential workers

The Ministry of Works and Transport recently announced the process for the application of travel permits for essential workers.

The police spokesperson said starting Tuesday, any vehicle without a travel permit or sticker will be impounded by security at the various checkpoint put in place.

“Only those with movement stickers and staff IDs will be cleared. Our officers have been briefed on what to do to verify the stickers and those who come with forged ones will be arrested.”

President Museveni last week said emergency vehicles, police and army vehicles will be allowed to move during the lockdown but the police spokesperson warned security officers against violating this directive.

According to Enanga, some officers use their private vehicles to transport family members and other members of the public but warned these will be arrested.

“For some of them who abuse authority by misusing private motor vehicles to move anyhow will be dealt with even if they fall in the essential category,” Enanga warned.