Dozens of In-patients and caretakers have deserted Budaka health center 4 after four covid 19 patients died at the health facility.

According to witnesses, there was a mad dash at the hospital as several In-patients at the facility rushed to obtain discharge forms from medical workers.

Dr. John Wogabaga the facility administrator confirmed the incident to the Nile post this morning.

He said several patients and their caretakers took off from the wards after seeing two adults succumb to covid 19 and others testing positive.

‘’Its true patients have run away from here possibly due to the corona scare as two adults died at the adult ward and another pregnant woman that was referred to Mbale also died on her way, so the number of patients has reduced drastically, ’’ Wogabaga said

He noted that with the rising number of covid 19 patients, the facility is ill-equipped to manage the cases.

‘’Some of the cases are rushed here but we don’t have an isolation ward, no oxygen, and personal protective equipment’s so handling such cases is challenging and it’s putting the lives of health workers at risk, we are expected to do much but we are not empowered’’.

The doctor revealed that the majority of the health workers have contracted the virus and currently bedridden and others are under homes based management.

According to Wogabaga maternity is the only busy ward at the facility as OPD, General wards remain empty.

The facility with obsolescence wards has been receiving over 500-800 patients with different health complications daily.

He called on patients to go back and seek health services while observing SOPs.

As of today Monday 21st June 2021 a total of 132 positive cases have been recorded with 5 cases admitted at ICU Mbale. 4 deaths have been registered within while over 24 have been from outside the district. This is according to Mr. Nasur Masaba the District Coronavirus surveillance officer.

During the task force meeting last week Budaka, Kamonkoli Mugiti, and Kameruka were named as hot spots for covid 19 where 3 out of the 10 people tested turned to be positive.

Masaba warns that the situation might escalate if residents are adamant about SOPs. especially during burials.

RDC Tom Chesol has directed the sub-county chiefs to reactivate sub-county task force meetings.

He noted that although the district is currently grappling with no funds but the sub-county task forces should resume their activities immediately adding that their investigation reveals that some bars, markets, churches, and schools are still operating illegally despite the ban.

The meeting recommended conducting scientific meetings in the worst-hit sub-counties this week with the help of megaphones.