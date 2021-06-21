Opposition Forum for Democratic Change has accused the ruling NRM government of copying and pasting from their 2021-2026 manifesto to implement some of the programs.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja said government will this time round not be distributing food relief but rather use mobile money to deliver cash to vulnerable people who are affected by the second lockdown.

Speaking in response to the same, FDC said all this was well laid out in their manifesto.

“In our manifesto, we promised to remit at least shs100,000 monthly to every household for the first six months during the lockdown. Good to see Robinah Nabbanja stealing FDC manifesto promises and hoping to implement them. As usual, FDC thinks and plans for the country, NRM misrules,” FDC tweeted.

According to the FDC manifesto, the shs100,000 would be distributed monthly for six months of the lockdown well as taxes would be waived on essential commodities such as sugar, soap, and salt.

“Uganda is mostly a hand-to-mouth economy and about 85% of Ugandans are in the informal sector. They need immediate food and household relief. We assure citizens that we shall provide nutrition improved food and household help to citizenry whenever complete lockdown becomes necessary,” the FDC manifesto used in the just concluded elections reads in part.

On Sunday, the Prime Minister said they had ditched food distribution which was last year marred by corruption, and instead settled for cash and vouchers to the vulnerable.

“We have agreed to have a direct payment method and voucher system to provide assistance to the vulnerable people. We shall use mobile money,” Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanjja told journalists on Sunday.

She noted that they will use National Identification and Registration Authority(NIRA) lists and local council chairmen to identify the eligible Ugandans for Covid relief.