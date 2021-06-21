Senior Presidential Advisor on Epidemics who doubles as the minister-designate in charge of Science, Technology, and Innovation in the Office of the President Dr. Monica Musenero has lost her mother.

Eunice Logose Shaine 81, passed on this morning in Kampala according to the family members.

This unfortunate news has further been confirmed by Dr. Musenero in her social media handle

‘’She has flown away to her father this morning. Wise mom Eunice Logose Shaine,’’ Musenero wrote.

Pastor James Shaine, a brother to Musenero who was heading to Kampala said burial arrangements will be communicated in a due course.

Former LCV Chairperson Mulomi Samuel said the death has shocked the entire region adding that it was unexpected as the late was cracking jokes with people at her home yesterday.

The illness which has claimed the life of Logose is yet to be revealed.

Several condolence messages from netizens are flowing across the region with many praying for the family to be firm during this trying moment.

“We are in total shock because this sudden death of our tutoring mother who has been our ‘dictionary’ is quite unbelievable,” Dr Birungi Stephen, one of the residents of Kirika said

Bishop Vincent Watolya the chairperson Lugwere bible and language development organisation said the whole district is in somber mood following the death of Logose.

“This is a trying moment to the people of bugwere. But we should remain calm because death is inevitable,” he said.