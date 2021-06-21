MTN Uganda has revamped its innovative voice bundles called MyPakaPaka to give customers even more minutes to talk.

MTN Uganda’s Chief Marketing Officer, Somdev Sen, said the revamp is part of the telecom company’s drive to offer affordability to customers while maintaining value.

“In these times of economic difficulty, MTN is committed to offering affordable voice solutions that fit the budget of every customer. We are delighted to announce improved offers that provide significantly more minutes for customers to keep in touch with their friends and loved ones,” he said.

The refreshed MyPakaPaka voice bundles come at a time when more people have to communicate with customers remotely and also when family and loved ones can mainly stay in touch on phone, making it very relevant in the lives of Ugandans at this time.

MyPakaPaka is a voice offering from MTN that was developed using customer’s usage behaviour and average spend to create various 24-hour bundles that are suited to each customer’s pocket.

The bundles are for varied durations up 100 minutes a day depending on a customer’s usage pattern.

“MyPakaPaka represents one of the best calling options for the public who are using the MTN network. It offers customers great value, allowing them to connect day and night affordably and now with the revamp, there are even more minutes allowing for more talk,” Somdev said.

Key to note is that all MTN customers have a unique offer tailored to suit both their budget and talking needs. In addition to minutes, MyPakaPaka also comes with SMS bundles.

To activate and buy MyPakaPaka, the MTN customer is required to dial *160*1# and select their preferred bundle.