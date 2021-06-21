As the second wave of the pandemic is ravaging the country, the Uganda Law Society is mourning the death of four advocates who have succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus.

According to statements by the lawyers’ body, senior lawyer and former Mawokota North in the 2021 parliamentary elections Mayinja Tebusweke of Tebusweke Mayinja and Company Advocates passed on last week.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our member Advocate Tebusweke Mayinja of Tebusweke Mayinja and Co. Advocates,” ULS tweeted.

Kampala Lord Mayor and partner at Lukwago and Company Advocates hailed the deceased who once worked with him as one who made a tremendous contribution to the development of his law firm.

“I will always treasure the journey we have travelled together as a professional colleague who made a tremendous contribution to the development of Lukwago and Co Advocates. You are a comrade in struggle and personal friend. We shall miss you dearly,”Lukwago said.

Other lawyers

The Uganda Law Society has also mourned the death of Olga Ssemakula, a State Attorney in the Directorate of First Parliamentary Counsel, Dagira Suza of Dagira and Co. Advocates and Beatrice Florence Nagawa of Asiimwe Namawejje and Co Advocates.

President on Friday said the current trend of the virus has seen infections increase by 17 folds.

“Over the past three weeks, the daily number of people testing positive for Corona has increased from less than 100 to now over 1,700. This represents a 17 fold increase in daily cases. As a result our epidemic curve is now on the steep rise with increased reports of deaths nationwide,” he said.

According to Museveni, the country is currently experiencing a very high hospitalization rate and deaths for Covid patients among all age categories.

Many people admitted to Intensive Care Units of the various health facilities have of recent died due to scarcity of oxygen well as many have died after failing to be admitted because hospitals are full to capacity.

The president on Friday admitted there is an oxygen crisis but said it has been made worse by the lack of containers to carry the life-saving gas.

“An average non-COVID-19 critical patient consumes one to two oxygen cylinders per day, however, a severely ill Covid-19 patient needs four to six cylinders per day. The current oxygen challenge we are facing is the availability of empty cylinders for distribution. Of course, if cases keep expanding, it can also outstrip our production capacity,” Museveni said.

According to the president, the current national daily oxygen consumption stands at 3,000 cylinders per day, where each cylinder is 6,800 liters, adding that it will soon go up.

“With the estimated Covid-19 patient increase in the coming weeks, the daily oxygen consumption will rise to 25,800 cylinders per day in one month, unless we change the course. This is nearly a 9 -fold increase in the overall national oxygen requirement.”