President Museveni has warned he will not tolerate any corrupt tendencies by any of the members of the new cabinet.

“We have started with airlines and we are going to smash the corrupt people. Don’t seek favours and don’t accept any. Don’t tolerate corruption under you,” Museveni said.

The president was on Monday evening speaking after the swearing-in of the new ministers at a function held at the Kololo independence grounds.

Museveni said the new cabinet should open a new era that doesn’t tolerate corruption which has eaten up the country.

“This must be a government of no corruption. There is no corruption I don’t know and I appeal to you the ministers not to ask for favours from anybody or accept anything.”

Museveni boasted that having been a leader for over 60 years at different levels, he has vast experience but noted he has never been involved in any form of corruption.

He urged the new members of cabinet to emulate him and desist from corruption.

“These oppositions (members) can’t defeat me. They are telling lies. I have never taken anything and I live by my own struggle. I owe nothing to anybody. Nobody says they helped me steal any money.”

“This cabinet should decisively push Uganda into middle-income status. We have the issue of corona but we shall resolve.”