Police have arrested a driver who ran over a police officer near a checkpoint to enforce Covid guidelines.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened on Sunday at around 6pm when Haman Rujjumba who driving a BMW vehicle, registration number UAP 122Z knocked and ran over an officer who was on a police motorcycle near a checkpoint along Ggaba road near Kampala International University in Kansanga.

“It is alleged that Police Constable Number 48518 Bosco Owili attached to Field Force Unit, Kabalagala Police Station while on his lawful duty was knocked dead by a speeding motorist. Owili was riding a motorcycle registration number UP 7965 Yamaha blue in colour on Ggaba Road near Kampala International University (KIU), Kansanga, when he was knocked by a reckless speeding driver,” Owoyesigyire said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the police mouthpiece said the driver dragged the officer under his BMW for ten metres from the first contact and killed him instantly.

He noted that after the incident, the driver escaped from the scene.

“A team of police officers led by Kabalagala Police Station acting commander responded to the scene where they identified deceased police officer’s body, police motorcycle, a SMG AK47 and a damaged magazine. The body was conveyed to the city mortuary for a postmortem. The recovered equipment including the suspect’s vehicle was later exhibited awaiting inspection. “

“The police mounted a manhunt for the suspect, who was found hiding at Rock Clinic in Church Zone, a stone throw away from the crime scene, where he was arrested.”

The Kampala Police spokesperson said the suspect had been hidden by bouncers of Pyramid bar and that investigations had indicated that the same driver almost other officers at a checkpoint, shortly before the unfortunate incident.

“The suspect was subjected to a breathalyser test and was found to have taken alcohol above the lawful limit. He will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are done.”

Last week, another police officer was knocked dead by a sugarcane truck long Kamuli-Bukungu.

The incident saw a Costable Moses Dhediye, a traffic police officer attached to Kamuli Central Police Station ran over at a checkpoint by a sugarcane truck that he signaled to stop.