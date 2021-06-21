The Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) has announced suspensions of civil marriages during the Coronavirus lockdown.

In a statement issued by the Registrar General, Mercy K Kainobwisho, in a bid to adhere to the 42-day lockdown and subsequent guidelines issued by President Museveni, they have decided to issue a continuity plan that will help them prevent the spread of the deadly virus at their headquarters and regional offices.

“Services suspended during the lockdown include civil marriages at the URSB head offices, dispute settlements and enforcement operations,” the statement reads in part.

According to the continuity plan, a number of services have been moved online and these include business name reservation and registration, company incorporation, filing of resolutions for bank account opening, insolvency and receivership, the security interest in movable property registry, the appointment of attorneys as well as filing of annual returns.

Filing of marriage returns to the National Marriage Returns System (NMRS) will also be done online.

“The only services that will be available to walk-in clients include registration of legal documents, certification of documents, continuous filing for companies, the printing of gazette notices, submission of physical copyrightable materials and investigations.”

URSB has also announced that its head office and regional service centres will operate at 10% staff capacity while the Nakivubo and Posta branches in the city center will be closed during the 42-day lockdown.