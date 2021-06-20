The Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU) has called upon the private sector to lend some of their cylinders to the government so that the country can have more oxygen supply for Covid-19 patients.

The call followed the presidential address on Friday night where the head of state noted that the severe and critically ill Covid-19 patients have more than doubled straining the available oxygen supply.

Current national daily oxygen consumption stands at 3,000 cylinders per day, where each cylinder contains 6,800 litres of oxygen.

“As we speak today the country’s medical facilities don’t have sufficient oxygen to help the big number of Covid-19 patients,” said Elly Karuhanga, the chairman of PSFU.

“What is missing are the cylinders into which the manufactured oxygen is packed and administered to patients. Our country has the capacity to produce sufficient oxygen gas. Let’s support the government now with empty cylinders, and save the lives of our fellow Ugandans.”

He said that they are looking for gas cylinders with the following specifications: Large-6.8cbm/45L; Medium-3.6cbm/24L; Small-1.36cbm/9L); portable oxygen cylinders and cylinder trolleys.

“Those interested please deliver the cylinders clearly labelled with identification marks starting Monday June 21 2021 between 9.00am and 4.00pm to PSFU offices located in Kampala, Plot 43 Nakasero road,” he said.

He said that PSFU will receive them and pass them over to health facilities.