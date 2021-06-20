The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has castigated President Museveni for locking down the country at a very critical time without enough preparation.

His remarks came shortly after the head of state declared a total lockdown on Friday night following the death of 234 Ugandans due to Covid-19 in the last one month.

Museveni said the measures put in place will help to contain and curb the increasing cases of Covid-19.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said that the move taken by the head of state is scandalous because we have had more than a year to plan and prepare for this moment.

“The money (in billions) which Ugandans donated in the first lockdown was grossly mismanaged.The Auditor General’s report revealed grand corruption in the management of Covid-19 funds,”said Kyagulanyi.

While in countries like Malawi, the President cracked the whip and sacked ministers and officials who were involved in the fraud, Kyagulanyi said in our case, Museveni has instead reappointed or even elevated officials who have chosen to enrich themselves at the expense of the lives of Ugandans.

“Oxygen is not enough. ICU beds are only 218 in the whole country! Gen. Museveni had the audacity to say that he had asked his officials to put in place 42,000 beds which was not implemented. How could they do this when they were busy looting and misappropriating the funds meant to manage the pandemic?” he queried.

Faced with increasing deaths and people in critical condition, Kyagulanyi said that Museveni decided to impose a lockdown for 42 days.

“The number of extremely poor and vulnerable Ugandans has been on the increase. Many Ugandans live hand to mouth. With no provision of social welfare, it is predictable what will happen,”he noted.

He said that the solution to all these challenges is the liberation of the country.

“As long as this corrupt regime still illegally presides over our country, we are bound to see the situation go from bad to worse,”he said.