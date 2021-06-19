Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has warned Ugandans against selling and using substandard steel bars.

UNBS says they have observed that many substandard iron bars have flooded the market with many unsuspecting individuals falling victim.

“The sale of substandard iron bars deprives the customer of the value of their money, promotes unfair trade and compromises with the quality of the construction thus the safety of structures,” UNBS said in a statement.

According to UNBS, most substandard iron bars have characteristics including length shorter than the specified 12m, poor labelling/marking, easily fail/break on bending and less weight per meter than that specified in the standard.

Customers have thus been encouraged to verify the labelling of steel bars before purchase.

Moving forward, the bureau says each bar shall be legibly and indelibly marked with manufacturer’s name or logo, the steel grade (e.g., 500C WR, 500B WR) and the nominal diameter (e.g. 6, 8, 10, 12, 16, 20, 25, 32, 40, or 50) at interval of at most 1.5 meters.

“Choose the right rebars for your construction and do not compromise the integrity in strength and safety of your building, neighborhood, and image of Uganda. Always check with your supplier or contractor to ensure the bars have the right markings as prescribed, a standard length of 12 meters and diameter thickness for each iron bar as prescribed. Maintain appropriate documentation like valid receipts for every transaction,” adds the statement by UNBS.

The bureau further warned with immediate effect all manufacturers, importers and dealers against selling and using the substandard steel bars.

“If found, the substandard iron bars will be seized and destroyed with no recourse and charges will be brought against you in accordance with the Laws of the Republic of Uganda” UNBS warned.

UNBS added that all special orders deviating from the set specifications must have express permission from the bureau. It however says, these are not supposed to be offered for sale.