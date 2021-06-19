Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has postponed all Startimes Uganda Premier League matches that were scheduled for this weekend, over Covid-19.

“FUFA wishes to announce that all Star Times UPL matches scheduled for Saturday 19th June 2021 and Sunday 20th June 2021 have been postponed. FUFA will give further guidance on the remaining match days in the near future. It is Our Game, It is Our Country,” FUFA stated via their official Twitter account.

The development follows a directive made by President Yoweri Museveni on Friday to halt all sports activities for 42 days as the country tries to contain the rising cases of deadly COVID-19.

During his speech, Museveni said churches, mosques, and sports sessions are congregating settings and are a source that fuels rapid virus transmission.

“All places of worship and sports events remain suspended for 42 days,” he said in a statement.

With each club remaining with only four games to play, it remains unclear if FUFA will apply the 75 percent threshold rule to declare this season’s champions. Last season, Vipers SC were awarded the title on basis of the rule.

Express FC are currently leading standings with 58 points, trailed by URA (57) and Vipers (56).