Eddie Mutwe reveals how they were stripped naked and forced to expose themselves. Nubian Li breaks down as he recalls how his own child could not recognise him anymore.

—————

After spending six months in jail, on Monday, the General Court Martial in Makindye released on bail supporters of former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi led by his singing partner Bukeni Ali alias Nubian Li and his bodyguard Edward Ssebuwufu also known as Eddie Mutwe.

Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe were part of the campaign team arrested in Kalangala and detained in Masaka, on charges of illegal possession of ammunition while campaigning for Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine in December last year.

For the first time as free men, the duo narrated their experiences during the six months in jail.

Eddie Mutwe recalls they were ‘unlawfully treated’ by soldiers as they were kept in Kalangala cells in handcuffs and later pepper sprayed in the crowded cells.

Mutwe broke down as he revealed that they were humiliated by soldiers and their dignity as men taken away.

“After removing my shirt, I was ordered to remove my pair of trousers. After removing the trousers, they told me to remove my mask and socks,” he recalls.

He says he was later told to remove even his boxer something he questioned and that when he hesitated, a gun was cocked and pointed at him.

“They told me to move aside as they all watched me. They then asked me to spread my legs,” tearful Mutwe said.

Upon release, Mutwe was excited to learn that he had fathered a baby boy who had been born while he was in detention.

Meanwhile, Nubian Li, who was also kept in the same cell with Eddie Mutwe also narrated the torture and harassment he experienced during the six months.

“While they were taking us to Kalangala cells, these guys would step over our heads to move in the lorry. Like if he wanted to go to the front side, he would step on your head,” Nubian remembered

In Kitalya prisons, Nubian says the situation wasn’t any better. He says they housed in cells meant accommodate 100 inmates but would be bundled with over 300 inmates.

“Even when they are trying to find space for you to sleep, this RP has to stand between two people and to push them aside to find space for you to sleep and then they would push you through in that space,”Nubian Li narrated.

Nubian Li also narrated that his absence affected his relationship with family especially with his little boy who had just been born.

“Before I was arrested , I think I was his best person at home. Even whenever I would try to go out. He would chase after me. He really wanted to go with me wherever,” he says.

He says, however when they first came to visit him at the prison, his little boy couldn’t remember him and cried when he tried to approach him and hold him.

Just like Eddie Mutwe, Nubian Li says he went through phycological breakdown and says he is seeking treatment.

“I am dealing with it bits by bits because yesterday, when they released us, still in the night I would wake up over and thinking I am still in jail and when I think of my friends, the innocent people I have left behind, it really hurts me,” Nubian Li said.

Despite the challenges the duo went through while in jail, Nubian Li says there were some few moments to cheer about while in jail.

He recalls a military officer who brought him a big bottle of Minute Maid and a small mattress as a new year’s gift while in jail.

“He came with a big bottle of Minute Maid, and then he opened it and drank bits of it, said, ‘you might think I am going to poison you but I’m doing this out of good will, this is my New Year’s present to you’. And then he also brought a small mattress because we were sleeping on a bare floor,” Nubian Li said.

Nubian Li and Eddie Mutwe have for long been close associates of NUP leader Kyagulanyi and went on to play a huge role during his presidential campaigns.

Eddie Mutwe who has been a close friend to Bobi Wine for about 25 years was one of the the bodyguards that made up security detail of then presidential candidate Bobi Wine.

The 39 -year old’s roles in Kyagulanyi’s camp included guiding on security precautions among others all which he previously said he did at no cost.

Meanwhile, Nubian Li has for long been a singing partner of Bobi Wine and the duo have over the years worked together on a number of music projects including songs like ‘Zukuka’ which was widely played during Bobi Wine’s campaigns.

The Army Court accuses the duo of being in possession of ammunition on 3rd January, 2021 while in Makerere, something the two deny on account that they were in detention at the time of the alleged offense.