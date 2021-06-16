The Appointments Committee of Parliament yesterday declined to approve three ministers due to inconsistencies in their names and academic documents.

However, the names of the appointees were not revealed.

The committee chaired by the Deputy Speaker Anita Among had an interface with a total of 24 ministerial appointees, cabinet and state.

They were: the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Eng. Hillary Onek; the minister for Information and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi,; Frank Tumwebaze, the minister for Agriculture; the minister for Finance, Matia Kasaija; the minister for Foreign Affairs Gen. Jeje Odong; Gen. Katumba Wamala the minister for Works and Transport and Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs.

Others were: the Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa; the minister for Karamoja Maria Goret Kitutu; the minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development; Betty Amongi, the minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba; the minister for Internal affairs Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire; Raphael Magyezi the minister for Local Governments; Tom Butime the minister for Tourism and Antiquities; Francis Mwebesa the Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and Sam Cheptoris the Minister for Water and Environment.

The Committee also vetted some state ministers who include: Peter Ogwang the State Minister for Economic Planning; Akello Rose the state Minister for Ethics and Integrity; Diana Mutasingwa the State Minister in charge of the Office of the Vice President; Esther Anyakun the State Minister for Disaster Preparedness; Grace Kwiyucwiny the State Minister for Northern Uganda and Agnes Nandutu the State Minister for Karamoja.