Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has boasted of having an incorruptible deputy, quite different from the previous one.

Last year, President Museveni nominated the then Kampala Lord Mayor, Sarah Kanyike for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) as a director to the loss of Lukwago with whom they had been together for many years.

However, Kanyike who had later been appointed as State Minister for Elderly was dropped from cabinet.

Responding to a question from journalists in regards Doreen Nyanjura who was on Wednesday named the new Deputy Lord Mayor, Lukwago boasted that the new officer bearer is incorruptible.

“I have trust in her. She is tested and incorruptible. No situation can sway her,”Lukwago said.

The opposition, especially Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) was recently shocked when President Museveni appointed the Buganda region party vice president Joyce Ssebugwawo to a cabinet position.

Many have since concluded that many other opposition bigwigs are soon crossing to join to the ruling NRM government.

However, speaking on Wednesday, Lukwago assured the people of Kampala that what happened to his former deputy, Sarah Kanyike will never happen again, since the new office holder is tried and tested.

Nyanjura reaffirms

In her acceptance speech, Nyanjura who is also the councilor representing Makerere University at KCCA assured Lukwago that she will always be loyal to him.

“I take this position with a full and grateful heart with only one obligation; to pool together every effort and thought in supporting you as we discharge the duty of not only making Kampala a wonderful and beautiful city, but also continuing to fight for and besides the common man and the downtrodden of our city,”Nyanjura said.

“Indeed, like your mantra is, we have no option but to support you in being the shield of the people of Kampala.”