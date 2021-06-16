Police in Kayunga have started investigations into circumstances under which the newly elected Kayunga district LC5 chairperson, Muhammad Ffefeka Sserubugo died.

Sserubogo’s lifeless body was on Tuesday morning found by relative hanging on a tree near his home which many have concluded as suicide.

Police have since cordoned off the place as investigations into the untimely death begin.

However, some of the locals and relatives to the deceased have said they suspect foul play in Sserubogo’s death.

Some of the eyewitnesses at the scene said circumstances under which the newly elected district LC5 chairman was found hanging on a tree yet he always used a stick to enable him walk.

“His stick was nowhere to be seen near the tree where they say he hanged himself from. Let us wait for police investigations to tell us what could have happened,” an eyewitness who preferred to remain anonymous said.

Sserubogo, a member of the opposition National Unity Platform was recently sworn in as the new LC5 chairman to replace Tom Sserwanga.

In a statement on their social media platforms, National Unity Platform described the news of the sudden death of their member as sad and shocking.

“He was found hanging on a tree. For now we are getting mixed messages from the people on ground,” NUP said.