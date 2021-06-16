Orungo County Member of Parliament and Minister of Foreign Affairs designate Gen Jeje Abubaker Odongo has refuted claims he was putting on an Shs3.7m face mask while interfacing with the vetting committee at parliament yesterday.

Odongo turned heads when he showed up with a mask alleged to be the electronic LG PuriCare rare type, believed to cost in the region of Shs3.7 and Shs4m.

The mask which has a battery life of 8 hours has the capacity to filter air and is yet to be launched in many African countries.

While Gen Odongo was criticized for the mask by a select group of Ugandans, the Minister refused the price tag attached to the mask.

“Who said it is UGX 3.7 million? I have been wearing this mask since November 2020,” he said.

“Anyway, it is an electronic mask. It has three filters. Two adjustable fans to the three levels to supply enough air while sitting walking or running,” he added.

The mask, however, does not stop one from contracting COVID-19, despite the fact that it offers the user cleaner and filtered air from the surrounding.