Archbishop Stephen Samuel Kaziimba has mourned the death of the Rt. Rev. Benon Magezi, Bishop of North Kigezi Diocese.

Magezi has died a week after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was admitted at Mbarara regional referral hospital.

Magezi was consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on January 8 2017 at Emmanuel Cathedral, Kinyasano, Rukungiri.

According to Mugalu,he had recently launched a major fundraising campaign to expand the Cathedral and the church’s ministry in the Diocese.

He said that Magezi grew up in a Christian home and attended church regularly with his family.

During a Mission Sunday at his local church in 1981, Mugalu said that he received Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Saviour and was born again.

The following year he left teaching and began full-time ministry as a parish youth worker.

Prior to his election as Bishop, he served as Diocesan Treasurer of North Kigezi Diocese, and in many parishes.

He was ordained a deacon in December 1991 and a priest the following year and he earned a Bachelor of Divinity from the Bishop Tucker School of Divinity and Theology at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, in 2009, having earned both a Certificate and Diploma in Theology from Bishop Barham Theological College in 1990 and 1998, respectively.

According to the Ministry of Health, 25 more Ugandans succumbed to the virus as of Sunday, June 13, pushing the fatalities to 459 since March last year when the virus outbreak was confirmed in the country.

Magezi survived by his wife, Gladys and their five children.