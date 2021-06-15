A person who has been impersonating the Parliament Deputy Speaker Anita Among was this week exposed.

The account had been running under the name Anitah Among and tweeting content on the alleged behalf of the newly elected Deputy Speaker and Bukedea Woman Member of Parliament.

However, their luck ran out when they indicated a need to have the account verified with a Twitter badge.

A one Mathias Ssemanda who works as a digital diplomat and president of top bloggers association on seeing the request for verification dug deep on the account and flagged it for impersonation.

“No, you are not the official account of the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament because I have the right information. This account will be removed from the platform for impersonation,” a message from Ssemanda to the impersonator read.

On seeing the message, the impersonator has since changed the account to a tourism account dubbed “Uganda Wildlife” and further deleted all pictures of the Deputy Speaker.

Impersonation on Twitter has been a trend in Uganda, with many people rushing to create accounts on behalf of politicians and even twitting on their behalf without their knowledge.