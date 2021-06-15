The Appointments Committee of Parliament has finally approved Milly Babalanda as the new Minister for Presidency after an earlier glitch.

Babalanda’s approval was on Monday evening halted due to inconsistencies in her academic documents and names.

Whereas the name sent by President Museveni for approval was Mariam Doka Babalanda , the academic documents presented before the committee chaired by the deputy Speaker read Milly Babirye Babalanda.

However, both UNEB and the president’s secretary corrected the anomaly.

Dr. Kenneth Omona, the Principal Private Secretary to the president submitted to the Clerk to Parliament has clarified an error earlier made in the name noting that there had been a mix up of the names when the list was submitted for approval.

“This is to clarify that the correct names are Mrs Babirye Milly Babalanda and not Mariam Doka Babalanda. I therefore confirm that his Excellency appointed Babirye Milly Babalanda as minister in charge of presidency,” Omona wrote.

For UNEB clarified the discrepancies saying the mature entry option has the option of one taking only eight subjects and not necessarily all the 10.

The examinations body also said Babalanda didn’t take Physics and Chemistry which were optional for mature entry, having sat for O-level in 2017 at Makerere Day and Evening Adult School.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Appointments Committee sat again and approved Babalanda after correcting the earlier error.

Earlier, other ministers including Ruth Nankabirwa(Energy),Frank Tumwebaze(Agriculture),Raphael Magyezi(Local Government) and Chris Baryomunsi(Information) also appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.