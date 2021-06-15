The leader of National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has said that they will not relent until President Museveni’s regime is brought to account for all the alleged atrocities it continues to commit on the people of Uganda.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the release of 17 (NUP) supporters on bail from the General Court Martial. These are part of 49 people arrested from Kalangala district in December during the campaign trail.

The supporters are battling charges of illegal possession of ammunition among others/

Kyagulanyi Ssentamu said they will take legal action to seek justice for their members.

He said that the government has been forced to release his colleagues because of pressure from concerned Ugandans and their families.

“We are very delighted to reconnect with all our comrades who have been released from illegal detention. After six months of torture, imprisonment and humiliation, the General Court Martial released 18 of those they were still holding. Their release on bail was hinged on very tough conditions, including an order for them not to go beyond Kampala and Wakiso without the court’s permission,” he said.

Kyagulanyi said that they will explore avenues how their comrades can attain justice after being arrested on baseless crimes adding that the suspects were beaten, humiliated and thrown in Kitalya prison where they have been languishing in jail without any crime.

“We are very grateful to all Ugandans, home and abroad who have raised their voices demanding for these comrades’ release. I thank the religious leaders, traditional leaders, political leaders and all ordinary citizens who have done everything to demand for the release of these people. We must now not relent but continue to struggle until all the hundreds of our people are freed unconditionally,” he said.

Nubian Li told the media after their release that Kitalya prison was like hell to them due to the bad conditions under which they lived.

Eddie Mutwe said that many innocent Ugandans are still imprisoned at Kitalya over politically influenced charges.