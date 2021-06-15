President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has promoted five other senior UPDF officers to different ranks.

According to a statement by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, Brig Dennis Asiimwe has been promoted to the next rank of Major General whereas four other Colonels including John Nsubuga Wasswa, Godfrey Sambwa Kimbowa, Edison Muhanguzi and Frank Kyakonye have all been promoted to Brigadier.

“The UPDF fraternity congratulates them for their patriotic service to our country Uganda,”Byekwaso said.

The president in April promoted over 1300 UPDF officers including seven UPDF generals.

The promotions largely seen as meant to reward those who worked tirelessly to secure the January 14 polls saw brigadiers including Kayanja Muhanga, David Kasura, the director of the National Leadership Institute(NALI) in Kyankwanzi, David Wakaalo, Michael Ondoga, Francis Takirwa, Dick Olum and Octavius Butuuro elevated to the rank of Major General.

The promotions also saw 33 Colonels promoted to the rank of Brigadier and among them include Tom Kaboyo, the chairman of the Unit Disciplinary Court of the UPDF at Mbuya, Keith Katungi(the military police commander) and Francis Kashaka whereas 106 Lieutenant Colonels elevated to the rank of Colonel, 191 Majors to Lieutenant Colonels and 173 Captains to Majors.

Among those promoted were the State House Anti -Corruption Unit head, Lt Col Edith Nakalema, Lt Col Charity Bainababo, the Police Presidential Guard(PPG) commander, Lt Col Deo Akiiki, the former deputy army spokesperson and Lt Col Henry Obbo, the UPDF first division spokesperson also promoted to Colonel.

Others promoted are Lt Col Mcdans Kamugira, the Personal Assistant to the SFC commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba and Lt Col Charles Oluka, the Internal Security Organisation Director-General.