The Minister for Internal affairs- designate, Gen Jeje Odongo mesmerized members of parliament and onlookers when he turned up wearing the electronic LG Puricare face mask.

Odongo was due for vetting by the appointments committee of parliament on Tuesday morning and what a way to show up, leaving everyone focused on the alleged most expensive face mask the world is “yet to see”.

The Puricare mask is a product of LG appliances and has the ability to filter air before it goes into your mouth and nose.

It is also made in such a way that its fitting will minimize air leakage around your nose and mouth area and works with battery charge up to 8 hours a day.

However, you are able to increase the mask operation mode, where the high mode could cause it to run out of battery in about 2 hours but with far complex operations.

The mask, however, does not stop one from contracting COVID-19, despite the fact that it offers the user cleaner and filtered air from the surrounding.

The mask is believed to cost between Shs3.6m to Shs4m shillings on the market.