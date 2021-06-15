The Katikkiro of Buganda , Charles Peter Mayiga,has called upon members of the public to avoid negative social media speculation about the Covid-19 vaccine and get the jab.

Mayiga made the remarks while receiving his second dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Monday in Kampala.

“It is not true that the Europeans and Americans want to exterminate the African race through Covid-19 vaccines. That is not true,”he said warning Ugandans to refrain from consuming wrong information.

He explained that if these foreigners wanted to reduce the number of Africans, they would have done it through other drugs that people consume everyday because they are all manufactured by them.

“Let us listen to the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation. Let’s us listen to the leaders so that we are able to protect ourselves from this virus.Lets always wash our hands. Let’s sanitise and ensure social distancing, put on your mask,”he advised.

He also advised the public to ensure that they feed on balanced diet in addition to regular physical exercises.

“We have lost many people these days. I send my condolences to all those who who lost their love ones,”he said

Mayiga advised the public to avoid self medication that can lead to other health complications.

A few months ago, a number of Ugandans shunned vaccination due to fear and uncertainty which were fuelled by lack of accurate and adequate information.

Myths about the vaccine still abound as has been reported.

Last year, government invested deeply in sensitisation and creating community awareness about the virus.