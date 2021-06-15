Former Judiciary Permanent Secretary Kagole Expedito Kivumbi has been described as a principled, dedicated and hardworking officer who loved the judiciary and his country at large.

Kagole, 59, succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday evening.

The description was made by the Deputy Chief Justice, Richard Buteera while delivering a condolence message on behalf of the judiciary to a handful of mourners who gathered for a Requiem Mass at the deceased’s residence at Katale-Busawula in Seguku, Wakiso.

He was flanked by judiciary’s Permanent Secretary, Pius Bigirimana.

Buteera narrated how he first met the late Kagole at Parliament, where the deceased was working as director of communications before his promotion to the rank of permanent secretary.

“While the death of a family member inflicts both physical and emotional pain, we are comforted by the fond memories of the life he has lived. We pray that the Almighty God bridges the gap that has been created by his departure with the Holy Spirit and give the family the courage to withstand the pain,”he prayed.

He said the judiciary would meet Kagole’s burial expenses and medical bills.

On his part, Bigirimana said his colleague’s sudden death saddened him.

“Imagine, I spoke to him last month, and I told him that we should meet up at the end of June, but he replied, ‘how sure are you that we shall meet, with this Covid-19 all over the place?'”

An association of Permanent Secretaries also separately pooled Shs3 million towards the burial expenses.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Nassolo Kivumbi, and five children.

He will be laid to rest today at Katuuso, Seeta Sub-County, after Kasawo Town Council in Mukono district in a scientific burial service.