Police in Kabalagala in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which soil buried four men alive in a stone quarry.

The incident according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened on Tuesday afternoon in Bukasa, Makindye East when the four men looking for stones for sale descended into the cave of the quarry only for loose soil to collapse and bury them alive.

“The incident happened at around 01:35pm when a group of people were busy breaking stones in the quarry,”Owoyesigyire said.

Survivors said noted that the quarry caved in when the four colleagues had just entered into the deep end of the site and were instantly buried by soil.

They added that efforts to save their lives were futile as there was little or nothing they could do.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson noted that a team of police officers led by the officer in charge of Kabalagala Police Station reached the scene and worked with locals to search the missing persons but in the rubble, they four were found dead.

“The deceased’s bodies have been conveyed to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for post-mortem.We would like to inform the public that the stone quarry is currently a danger to the public and no one is encouraged to come close to them.”