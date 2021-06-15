Democratic Party(DP) has said that President Museveni has completely failed to emulate good African leaders who have maintained small cabinets.

Speaking to the media today at the party headquarters in Kampala, Luyimbazi Nalukoola, the DP national legal advisor, cited Nigeria and South Africa which are biggest economies in Africa but have approximately 36 and 66 ministers respectively.

He noted that President Museveni has persistently appointed a very huge cabinet, even at a time when Uganda’s economy is in a very bad shape.

Nalukoola said that as long as Museveni is in power, administrative coats will always take a lion’s share of the budget.

“In East Africa, Kenya has 21 cabinet ministers with 350 MPs and Tanzania has 23 cabinet ministers with 393 MPs, their economies are far bigger than that of Uganda,”he said.

He expressed concern that given the fact that ministers are being threatened with assassination, there will be justification by the head of state to increase spending on defence and security.

“Imagine the costs in terms of money to be spent on security teams which will escort over 80 ministers, yet we shall not have much benefits from them since their duties and responsibilities are duplicated,” he said.

“If Gen. Museveni was the president of Nigeria, he would have appointed over 300 ministers to balance tribes and regions,”he said.