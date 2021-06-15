Three suspected Karamajong cattle rustlers have been put out of action and two others arrested in an operation conducted by UPDF in Bulambuli district today morning.

The incident happened in Wangutusi village, Bunambutye Sub County.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) 3rd division spokesperson Jude Wandera says the suspected cattle rustlers were armed with bows and arrows.

The operation followed a tip off from the community members.

Wandera further revealed that the Elgon region has been grapling with rampant cattle theft for the past 2 years.

Bulambuli district shares a border with Karamoja.