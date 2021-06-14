Parliament has again varied the number of ministers from 80 to 81 with the new slot going to the Ministry of Information, ICT and National guidance.

According to the movers of the motion Fox Odoi and Abdu Katuntu, there is need to add one slot of a state minister for National Guidance in order to enable the president have a cabinet that reflects the national character and social diversity.

In her first sitting chairing the House, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among first informed Legislators that she had received a communication from the president asking Parliament to vary the number of Ministers from 80 that was approved on Thursday last week to 81.

Thereafter, West Budama North East MP Fox Odoi moved the motion and which was seconded by Abdu Katuntu.

Odoi and Katuntu said the additional slot will enable the President have a cabinet that reflects national diversity.

They pointed out that Kasese had been left out during the recent cabinet appointments and will therefore be the beneficiary of the new slot.

MPs from Kasese supported the motion saying the new slot will enable cabinet to be broadly represented by all regions in addition to having a country that is well governed politically.

Parliament endorsed the creation of the new slot.