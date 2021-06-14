The Special Forces Command (SFC), an elite unit of the UPDF charged with guarding the president and members of the first family has refuted reports that one of their officers had been involved in robbery and extortion of money from a smuggler in Entebbe.

Some section of the media on Monday afternoon reported that Capt Charles Isingoma had been arrested by the Police Flying Squad over robbery and extortion of money from an unidentified man in Entebbe at gunpoint.

However, in a statement released on Monday evening, the SFC spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara said whereas the officer in question is one of them, he was never involved in any robbery or extortion attempt as was reported.

“It’s true the officer in question, Capt Charles Isingoma belongs to SFC and duly seconded to URA. He was performing his duty as scheduled by URA. The officer is charged with enforcement in Entebbe and Wakiso Districts,”Omara said.

According to Omara, on the fateful day the man identified as Jamiru was intercepted at Kitoolo with smuggled petrol in a Toyota Ipsum registration number, UAP 316R but the suspect pleaded for forgiveness since he had just lost his wife.

“Jamiru explained to our officer that he had lost his wife and was looking for all means to have her buried. He offered one million shillings to Capt Isingoma which he refused. He(Jamiru) offered to call his own children and on hearing the same explanation from them, he took Jamiru’s details with a view of following up the matter after burial,”Omara said.

The SFC spokesperson however said that whereas he let the suspected smuggler free after promising to return and follow up on the matter, little did he know that Jamiru had made contact with police officers who followed him(Capt Insigoma) in a Toyota Corona registration number UAT 314K.

“The smuggler contacted police in Entebbe who came, fired bullets and blocked the officer from executing his duties. On top of firing at the officer’s car ,a Toyota Premio, registration number UAW 307B and damaging it, he was arrested and taken to CPS Entebbe. He was released on bond,”Omara said.

The SFC spokesperson said whereas a board of inquiry has been instituted to fully investigate the matter and subsequent detention of their officer at Entebbe Police Station, the officers in question have since disappeared.

Maj Omara however insisted that the suspected smuggler connived with some Police officers at Entebbe Police Station to accuse him of having been involved in extortion whereas it was not true.