Ugandans have resorted to all measures to survive as health care facilities fail to cope with the rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Politics aside, everyone is now focused on saving life in whichever way they can.

Political activist and a medical doctor, Rtd. Col Dr. Warren Kizza Besigye has called for calm amongst the public as endless panic will lure them to make serious regrettable mistakes.

“The first advice I would give to anybody who is in trouble of the kind is not to panic, because panic increases your chances of making very serious mistake. I think Ugandans should remain calm. This is something that is manageable,” Besigye emphasized.

Reports by the ministry of Health indicate increasing cases of Covid-19 in the wake of it’s second wave.

At least 61,977 have tested positive for Covid-19 while 423have succumbed to the pandemic.

This has led to fear and panic within the population with some adopting untested herbal concoctions to try to beat Covid-19.

Besigye said: “They only need to have information to use to get out of the problem. It is a fact that anybody can contract this disease and eventually everybody will get Covid-19. What is important is how once you get it, your able to deal with it.”

Besigye advised those with the signs of Covid-19 to limit movement and interactions with the rest of the public and minimise their physical interactions alongside doing whatever it takes to increase their body immunity.

For the aged, Besigye advised them to embrace Covid-19 vaccination and should isolate themselves from large groups of people. He said getting enough sleep and doing physical exercises helps build body immunity.

Besigye said steaming is a trustable and reliable measure to reduce on the severity of the pandemic alongside side mixing salt solution in hot water to help in relieving throat pain.