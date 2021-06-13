Police in Rubanda district have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a man set his house on fire burning to ashes his wife and three children.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson, Elly Matte the incident happened on Saturday night at around 11:30pm at Habutobere village, Butare parish Muko subcounty in Rubanda district when one Armstrong Vian 45, a business man set fire onto his house using petrol killing all his family members.

“On the fateful day, he was sighted at a fuel station buying fuel. When he reached home, he locked the family members inside the house, poured petrol and set it on fire,” Matte said.

The regional police spokesperson named the deceased as Loviah Muheki, 43, the wife to the suspect and their three children aged 17, 15 and five years respectively.

“It’s alleged that they had family wrangles for long that caused the man to marry a second wife,” Matte said.

He said the investigations and efforts to arrest the suspect who is currently on the run have kicked off.