The issues regarding foot and mouth disease, potency of acaricides can be solved if we work together, Minister Frank Tumwebaze tells farmers

The newly appointed Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze, has assured farmers that the issues regarding foot and mouth disease, potency of acaricides and quality seeds in the market can be solved if they work together.

Tumwebaze made the remarks following the discussions he held with some of the stakeholders online.

“Since the cabinet announcement, I have been having intense conversations with many people, in my inbox, WhatsApp, email and voice calls. All are raising concerns mainly about foot and mouth disease, efficacy/potency of acaricides and quality seeds on the market,”he noted.

Tumwebaze assured the farmers that all these issues will be solved as soon as he takes the office.

“I shall cause a stakeholders dialogue and we candidly talk about these issues. My conviction is that all those issues can be fixed if we all cooperate. If all stakeholders can define the problems correctly then solutions will be got,” he said.

Fact file

Tumwebaze is the current member of Parliament representing Kibale county in Kamwenge district.

He is a former Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development and served as Minister of Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) and Minister for Presidency and Kampala Affairs.

Tumwebaze attended Jinja College for his A-level and joined Mbarara University of Science and Technology where he attained a Bachelor of Science in Education.

He also holds Masters in International and Diplomatic Studies and Masters in Public Health from Makerere University.