Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, has said that they are aware of the opposition leaders who meet President Museveni at night.

Her remarks followed the appointment of FDC stalwart,Joyce Nabbosa Ssebugwawo as the Minister of State for Information,Communication Technology and National Guidance in the new cabinet which has triggered public debate.

Some analysts believe that it also illustrates the extent to which NRM, and specifically Museveni, has infiltrated the opposition.

In FDC, Ssebugwawo serves as Vice President in charge of Buganda and has been a close confidante of Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding president of the Najjanankumbi based party.

“Often times we know those that are not firm in the party, those that meet President Museveni at night but pretend to be in the opposition during the day. We fear the public, we fear being bashed and we keep those spies in the party,”Nyanjura said.

“Unfortunately when the truth finally comes out, it’s too late. No one believes us when we tell them that we knew so and so was in talks with the junta. I guess now you know why Katonga was created, unfortunately it was also infiltrated and it continues to struggle to identify and shake off the infiltrators,”she explained.

Nyanjura said that for long, some of them that have advocated for exposure and expulsion of double elements, are always reminded how political parties can’t be built like that.

“Personally, I was not shocked by Owekitiibwa [Joyce Ssebugwawo] being on the cabinet list. I was only shocked that it’s only her that was on the list and others were left out. We are still with them in the party and some make decisions on behalf of the party,”she said.

She asked those that are committed to FDC not to despair [because of the actions of some of their colleagues] adding that it is when it is darkest that the struggle to find light intensifies.

“I can state without fear of contradiction that our struggle is going to take on a new trend that will soon deliver our country to liberation,”she said.