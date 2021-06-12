President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces has appointed a largely new look team as members of the General Court Martial sitting at Makindye.

Whereas the president reappointed Lt Gen Andrew Gutti as the army court chairman for another term, many of the members of the court have been replaced.

According to the list, the members to serve for the forthcoming one year term include Brig James Rubahika, Col E. H .Tawunga, Col A.K . Birungi, Capt G. Lubadde Sseguya, Capt Allen Kyosaba and W.O.1 Kenneth Arinaitwe.

On the technical team, the commander in chief has returned Colonel Richard Tukacungurwa,( the Judge Advocate), Lt Col Raphael Mugisha(prosecutor) and Lt Col John Bizimana the secretary of the court before appointing Maj Cyrus K Mutungi as the new defence counsel .

Mueveni has also appointed Maj.Emmy Ekyaruhanga,Maj Mark Kugonza, Capt Ambrose Guma, Lt Alex Lasto Mukwana and Lt Gift Mubehamu as prosecutors.

Reserve

On the reserve team, the president has named Brig Vincent Okello Ladii, Lt Col Damiano Kato, Lt Col Christine Nekesa, Maj Paul Tumukunde Miragire, Maj Sarah Sonko Asiimwe, Col Jasper Abeka, Col Ibrahim Kedia, Maj Herbert Ruhindi, Maj Richard Turyahabwe, Maj Emmanuel Byaruhanga, Capt Ruth Faith Nabitake , Capt Gift Agiri Kaganda and Capt Fatuma Wakabani.

The members of the army court represent the various units of the UPDF including the air force, land forces, marine and Special Forces Command among others.

The UPDF Act 2005 provides that on top of the a chairman not below the rank of a Lieutenant Colonel, the General Court Martial shall consist of senior officers, junior officers, a political commissar and a non -commissioned officer and these members are appointed by the High Command for a period of one year.

The newly appointed members will on Monday be sworn is to ensure they immediately start work for the army court.