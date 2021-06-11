The Church of Uganda Archbishop, Dr. Samuel Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has reminded the newly appointed ministers that they were chosen to serve God and His people and not anyone else.

President Museveni on Tuesday announced his new cabinet in which he appointed former Education Minister and retired UPDF Major, Jessica Alupo was named Vice President whereas outgoing State Health Minister for General Duties Robinah Nabbanja was named Prime Minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of a scientific national fathers’ day engagement workshop at his home in Namirembe, Archbishop Kaziimba urged the new ministers to always remember that they are supposed to serve the people.

“We thank God for those appointed as ministers and we pray for you. However, always remember to serve God’s people using your positions,”Kaziimba said.

Whereas many people have blamed him for the choice of people appointed to cabinet, President Museveni on Thursday said his new ministers are loyal and incorrupt.

He said that just like Jesus did while building his movement, he left out intellectuals and went for “fishermen.”

“When Jesus started his movement, there were intellectuals like the Pharisees. But, Jesus went for the fishermen. So, when you look at my [Cabinet] list, know that I am in the path of Jesus Christ,” he said.

“When I was compiling my cabinet list, I was operating underground alone. This is one area where I don’t need assistance. Of course this is a fantastic and pleasant job because so many of you are good.”

Museveni insisted that the people he appointed to cabinet are very fantastic.

“Jesus didn’t recruit Pharisees or Levites but went for Simon Peter,” he added.