Uganda and the Czech Republic have signed an agreement for bilateral cooperation in the area of defence between the two countries.

In a statement by the Ministry of Defence, the outgoing State Minister for Defence in charge of General Duties, Col Charles Engola and his counterpart from Czech Republic Dr. Tomas Kopecny appended signature on the agreement on behalf of their countries at a function held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

“Hon. Engola said that the signing of the MoU cements the cordial relationship that Uganda and Czech Republic enjoy,” the statement said.

“He added that this follows prior engagements between the two countries in 2016 when he led a delegation of senior UPDF officers to Prague to participate in the Future Forces Forum seminar where they had fruitful discussions in the areas of defence cooperation and other business ventures which the two countries could engage in.”

Dr. Tomas Kopecny, the Deputy Minister for Defence Industrial Cooperation said Czech Republic cherishes the partnership with Uganda and this partnership has grown over the years which required to be cemented with a tangible document and framework for cooperation.

Dr. Kopecny added that the cooperation will involve exchange of information, technologies and partnership to strengthen the UPDF through finding new partnerships given the history of the two countries.

“He said that UPDF is a cornerstone for regional stability and they seek to be part of that story through peace making activities where Uganda is praised for.”

The signing of the Mo was witnessed the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Rosette Byengoma and the Honorary Consul of Czech Republic to Uganda, Stephen M. Kaboyo.

Uganda has in the past signed defence agreements with several countries across the globe with a view of not only strengthening ties but also enhance security.

In April, Uganda signed a military intelligence sharing agreement with Egypt.

The agreement signed by Maj Gen Abel Kandiho the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence chief(UPDF) and Gen Sameh Saber El-Degwi(Egyptian military intelligence) will ensure the two African countries exchange intelligence information including to combat terrorism.