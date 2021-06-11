Just a week after reporting back to school from home, this Senior Three Student whose identity, and that of the school we have concealed, developed serious cough and flu.

Denise, we shall call her, was told by the school administration to pay a visit to the school nurse with emphasis on wearing a mask and wash hands.

Denise says that the medication only gave her temporary relief and before she knew it, the sickness was back, stronger and severe.

“All of us had different symptoms, some could not breath properly at night, some had fever and some of us could not taste or smell,” Denise said in the interview.

Denise told NBS Television that the teachers too, were not well.

“Some of the staff were also sick. Some teachers fell sick.”

The school, according to Denise told them not to tell the parents that they were sick.

“We usually tell the teachers when we want to call our parents, but to give you the phone, you had to tell them that you are not going to tell your parents that you are sick,” Denise said.

Museveni’s directive to close all schools in his Sunday address gave students like Denise an opportunity to prove what they suspected. Denise was COVID-19 positive.

Denise’s father, Linos Ngompek said that they discovered that their daughter was sick after the President’s directive.

“I insisted that before bringing her home, they should first take her to a lab for COVID-19 testing and we did it twice, the test was positive,” Ngompek said.

Ngompek said on many of the platforms he is on as an MP for Kibanda North, many parents are saying that their children are testing positive too.

Ngompek urged parents to first take their returning children for Covid-19 testing before allowing them home, to mix with others.

Ngompek’a frustration is however on why the schools put their children in harm’s way by concealing such information.