RwandAir, the national airline of Rwanda has announced a suspension of all its flights to Uganda effective Thursday, June 10, 2021.

The decision was announced in a statement published on the airline’s website and social media platforms.

The suspension follows a surge of COVID-19 cases in Uganda with the country currently battling with a devastating second wave of the pandemic.

“Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Uganda, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Entebbe effective 10 June 2021, until further notice,” the airline said.

Customers who had booked their flight tickets have been advised to rebook and fly at a later date once flights resume, at no additional cost or request for a refund.

The suspension comes just hours after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) also suspended all flights from Uganda due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Uganda.

At least 784 people are admitted in different hospitals and COVID-19 treatment centres around the country, having tested positive for the virus according to Uganda’s health ministry.

The cumulative positive COVID-19 cases by Thursday stand at 56,949 while 402 two fatalities have been recorded.