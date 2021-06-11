People surprised when I tell them I got the damn Covid-19 and (have) survived. Yes. It is/was extremely painful.

The first 3-5 days were hell. I didn’t know I had that many ancestors, if my dreams/hallucinations are anything to go by.

What did I do/use?

Took Ginsomin (1×2) for 7 days

Azithromycin 500mg 1×1 for 7 days

Vitamin C 4×2 still taking

Zinc 1×1 Extradol 2×4 for the days I felt I needed.

Steamed using hot water in a bucket. I placed the ka bucket on my knees and covered myself with a towel. At least for 5 minutes every 2 hours if I managed to wake up.

Used dragon on the nostrils. Ate a clove of garlic while at it. Vile stuff. You can survive this.

I did take Dexona. Was it 6 per day? I have never loved drugs/tablets this much!Was always in the sun at 4pm to 5pm. So beautiful and relaxing!

You will not want to leave the warm showers! It is like the best time of the day.

Tea! Copious amounts of the thing! I made it myself. Mujaja, garlic, lemon grass (Kisubi) and honey.

I avoided cold water like a problem. Took like a full 1.5 litre flask a day. Was not eating much. I hate Matooke, but it was nice. Something hot & pasty.

The appetite goes quick.You will want to maximize any moment you get an appetite. Eat quick, then you lose breath and go back to bed. Keep warm. Whether you sweat is irrelevant. Keep warm.

Oh. I also need to be informed when the next vaccines come. I will line up and be first to get the jab.

Lest I forget, I ate raw ginger. A sister-in-law who has ulcers was admitted for taking raw ginger, it may not be recommended for those w/ulcers. It was really a tea spoon sized piece. I wd peel it. And cut into two or three pieces. Chew, swallow the juice. Extremely irritating.

Was told by my mum that it breaks the cough. Mums know a lot of stuff, so I took it. Also, mum would call. She still does. And, we would talk about a lot of stuff. Goats. Soy beans. The kids. It was helpful. I ignored all other phone calls. Mostly. Sorry.

Note: The writer wishes to remain anonymous but believed it was important to share their personal experience. Keep Safe. Follow SOPs!