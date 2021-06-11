President Museveni has said the recent attempted assassination on Works and Transport Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala was politically motivated.

Unknown gunmen moving on two motorcycles sprayed Gen Katumba’s vehicle with bullets killing his daughter and driver instantly before vanishing in thin air.

Speaking about the incident on Thursday, President Museveni said the people who attempted to end the life of the former Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF were not ordinary criminals but people with other motives.

“The attack on Gen Katumba was not an ordinary crime. This was a definite political motive but we shall find out which “pig” was behind this. Those who use assassinations are not sure of themselves. NRM doesn’t use assassinations,” Museveni said.

The president insisted that it is foolish for someone to kill people they are opposed to, noting that this is not how NRM does its things.

“Why should I kill you because you oppose me? If I am right or wrong, why should I kill you? There are so many people I would have killed for annoying me and one of them is Cecilia Ogwal. She had a bad tongue. If I had killed her, she would have been a hero now. If I had killed Kizza Besigye, he would have been a hero in the memory of people. That is how Jesus became hero after Romans killed him. Groups that use assassination are bankrupt. It means they are not sure of themselves,” Museveni said.

Cecilia Ogwal and opposition strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye have on several occasions castigated President Museveni’s government for the wrongs it has done in the past 35 years it has been in power.

Museveni however insisted that despite opposing him, he has never thought of killing the two politicians.

The president insisted that the people behind Gen Katumba attempted assassination are parasites and schemers whose plans he said will be defeated.

“Instead of working, you go to attack people. These are parasites. We shall crash the parasites. I’m here to tell the parasites that we shall crash them; we managed the rebellion, now this one is like a jigger. To get it you go for its eye; so this problem of the criminals we shall not use roadblocks, we shall go for the eye of the jigger. The schemers of insecurity are wasting their time. They are provoking us to wake up.”