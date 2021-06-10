Army representative in parliament, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu has been named on the Appointments Committee which is scheduled to vet and approve the newly appointed ministers.

President Museveni recently released a new cabinet whose members are now waiting for vetting and approval by parliament.

On Thursday afternoon, Parliament constituted members of the Appointments Committee before it starts work.

The members of the committee are Gen Peter Elwelu(UPDF), John Baptist Nambeshe, Aisha Kabanda and Joseph Ssewungu all from the National Unity Platform whereas former Leader of Opposition Betty Aol Ochan and Isaias Ssasaga will represent Forum for Democratic Change on the committee.

Others are Alum Santa Sandra(UPC), Peter Okot(DP),Asuman Basaalirwa (JEEMA) and Santa Okot(PPP).

The ruling National Resistance Movement recently presented 22 MPs to the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The list included Joyce Moriku Kaducu, Frank Tumwebaze,Okullu Abuka, Betty Engola, Rose Akello, Dr. Florence Assimwe, Sarah Mateke, Arinaitwe Rwakajara, Fred Kambale, Diana Mutansingwa and Sarah Najjuma.

Others are David Kabanda, Robinah Rwakojo, Cissy Namuju, James Kubeketeriya, Denis Orone, Patrick Aeku, Irene Muloni, Fadil Twalla, Alex Ndezi, Benard Odoi and Catherine Mavenjina.

Tumwebaze and Kaducu were recently appointed to cabinet.

Appointments Committee

The Appointments Committee of Parliament is chaired by the Speaker of Parliament and according to rule 155(1) of the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure; the committee is responsible for approving on behalf of parliament, the appointment of persons nominated by the president.

The committee is supposed to comprise of not less than fifteen and not more than twenty members designated by party whips on the basis of proportional party membership in the House taking into consideration the numerical strength of the parties and the interests of Independent members.

The appointments made by the president may be under the Constitution or any other appointment required to be approved by parliament.

The Speaker of Parliament, who is the chair, receives the list of names nominated for appointment on behalf of the committee.

A name is considered approved by the committee if the votes cast in favour of that candidate constitute a simple majority of the committee members present.