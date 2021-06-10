UAE suspends arrival from Zambia, DR Congo and Uganda

United Arab Emirates (UAE), has announced the suspension of inbound flights from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, starting Friday, June 11, 2021.

The decision was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

The suspension come few days after president Museveni unveiled new covid-19 measures aimed at containing and curbing the spread of the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

The president also announced the closure of schools and universities for 42 days and suspended public gatherings and prayers in mosques and churches.

On June 4, the country recorded 1,259 cases, the highest in a single day, with officials reporting long lines at hospitals.

According to the ministry of Health officials, the wave mostly affected people aged 20 and 39 – and a rise transmission among children aged 10 to 19.

Equally ,last week, the Democratic Republic of Congo said it was facing a third wave of coronavirus infections, with its epicentre in the capital, Kinshasa, one of Africa’s most-populous cities.

Transit flights coming to the UAE from other destinations and heading to these countries are excluded from the decision confirmed by National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

“The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travellers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of not less than 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country,”reads the statement from NCEMA.

The move includes extending the suspension of entry for travellers who were in these three countries in the 14-day period prior to arrival in the UAE.

UAE citizens and first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions approved between the Emirates and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies of the UAE and the affected countries.

The exemptions to the ban include official delegations and businessman, provided they obtain prior approval, as well as holders of golden and silver residency.

Those excluded from the travel ban are urged to adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures, including undergoing 10-day quarantine, take a PCR examination at the airport and on day four and eight of entering the country.